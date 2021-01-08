Fortnite Week 5 quests: How to wrap up all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 5

It's not surprising if you're looking for help with the Fortnite Week 5 quests, as they're much more heavily focused on finding hidden items than the usual sets of assignments. If you want to get through this list of Fortnite quests then you'll need to find plenty of gnomes around the island, as well as digging up a Blue Coin token, so it's understandable to seek some guidance on where to find these things in Fortnite. Don't worry, as we've got all the answers for you right here, so follow our lead and you'll soon be ticking off all of the Fortnite Week 5 quests.

Fortnite Week 5 quests Season 5

Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row (1)





Stage 1 of 4 - Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (4)

* Stage 2 of 4 - Search chests or ammo crates (15)

* Stage 3 of 4 - Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges (4)

* Stage 4 of 4 - Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (2)





Stage 1 of 2 - Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand (1,000)

* Stage 2 of 2 - Deal damage while crouched (500)

If there's anything you're finding yourself stuck on this week, we've got additional guidance for the full list of Fortnite Week 5 quests in Season 5:

Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row

Kicking things off with a task from Doggo, head on over to the Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row location and grab that hidden XP token.

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges

Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row

No less than three different quests all centred around digging up, collecting, and burying Fortnite Gnomes at specific locations, so follow our separate guide for where to find all of them.

Search chests or ammo crates

Honestly, there's nothing we need to say about this one.

Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand

At the time of writing, Sand Tunnelling has been disabled due to an issue, which means this challenge is autocompleting for players. If you somehow find yourself up against this when the feature is enabled again, then head to the central desert and stand still until you sink into the sand, then jump out and attack nearby opponents as quickly as possible.

Deal damage while crouched

All you need to do for this task is remember to stay crouched while dealing damage to opponents – Team Rumble is the easiest place to rack up damage, and you can always crouch near the edge of the storm circle while shooting at distant opponents with a sniper rifle if needed.

