Street Fighter star Cody Rhodes seemingly keeps hinting at his involvement in an MCU X-Men project

Street Fighter star Cody Rhodes has seemingly (or accidentally) dropped another hint that he's involved with one of Marvel's X-Men projects.
“I nerd out… I’m an X-Men, I nerd out about that…" Rhodes told Nerdist, in response to what things he "nerds out about." This could be a simple slip-up, of course, and it's possible that Rhodes meant to say, "I'm into X-Men." However, there have already been a few instances of Rhodes mentioning, or refusing to mention, X-Men specifically... so naturally, the rumor mill is up and running.
Back in August, Rhodes visited Marvel Studios, then later used the X-Men '97 theme music on his Instagram story. On a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's podcast, Schulz, whom Rhodes stars alongside in the recently released Street Fighter movie, asked him what team Rogue is part of... and he quickly changed the subject.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Of course, this could all mean absolutely nothing, but it hasn't stopped other sites from picking it up, nor has it stopped fans from running absolutely wild with it. My feeling is that he may be voicing a character in X-Men '97 season 3, rather than flat-out starring in the upcoming live-action movie, though he's been a popular fan-cast for Colossus. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
X-Men '97 season 3 is due out sometime in 2027. Marvel's live-action X-Men movie hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.