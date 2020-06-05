Frictional Games next project is already in pre-production and "it's horror-ish, but it's definitely not a horror game"

Frictional Games' next project after Amnesia: Rebirth will be "horror-ish" but won't be a horror game, the studio has revealed in Edge Magazine.

In an interview in issue #346, Frictional's creative director Thomas Grip discussed that the studio's next game won't be a horror game in the same sense as Amnesia: Rebirth.

Grip said: "It's horror-ish, but it's definitely not a horror game at all in the same sense that Rebirth is a horror game," Grip says. "There are going to be horror undertones, because our aesthetic senses are of a certain kind, but it's not the hard focus."

Grip also explains that the studio was looking to make two projects simultaneously after the launch of its other survival horror game, Soma, with one of those projects of course being Amnesia: Rebirth.

As a sequel to Frictional Amnesia series, Rebirth, which was first announced earlier this year after a series of cryptic found footage videos and audio files were released to tease the announcement. Set in the same world as Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Rebirth is set to take you to the desolate Algerian desert as Tasi Trianon, who goes on a journey that will "explore the limits of human resilience."

Grip also talks about the studio's approach to returning to the Amnesia series, its part in the Let's Play phenomenon, and so much more in the latest issue of Edge, and you can read all about it by picking up a copy from MyFavouriteMagazine or subscribing down below.

