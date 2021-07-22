Fortnite Week 7 quests - how to take care of all the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 7 quests have a big focus on a new type of car that's just arrived in the battle royale, so get ready to become familiar with the speedy Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB as you race through various assignments with it. There are also some old school Fortnite quests such as opening ammo boxes and visiting a set of locations in the same match, though at the end of it you do get to take out an NPC to spice things up a bit.

The Fortnite Week 7 legendary quests have a heavy alien involvement once again, so you'll be constructing a hatchery crib and tagging an extraterrestrial egg before stoking some fires outside the new nurseries. Of course, this wouldn't be Fortnite without a collectible quest or two, so read on for the full details on how to complete all of the Fortnite Week 7 quests.

Fortnite Week 7 quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 4: Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (1)

Stage 2 of 4: Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (1)

Stage 3 of 4: Search ammo boxes (5)

Stage 4 of 4: Defeat Riot (1)





Reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB (1)





Drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm (1)





Complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials (1)

If you'd like to know more about the best ways to tick off any assignments appearing on that list, we're here to help with our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 7 quests in Season 7:

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player

The Recon Scanner is one of the Fortnite tech weapons, which you're most likely to find in Fortnite satellite stations or at Corny Complex. Once you have it, you just need to shoot one of the projectiles towards an enemy player so it pings them with a scan.

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match

Camp Cod is the island off the southeast coast, while Misty Meadows and Catty Corner are nearby named locations. Although this isn't far to travel on foot, you'll find one of the Fortnite UFOs hidden in the trees on the east side of Camp Cod, and if you jump in that you can quickly fly over the other two locations to collect them.

Search ammo boxes

There's not much to say about this one really, as there are ammo boxes everywhere so search them as you see them.

Defeat Riot

Riot is one of the Fortnite characters, who you'll find by Yellow Steel Bridge to the east of Misty Meadows. Grab some weapons then defeat him in combat to clear this quest – if he appears in a glowing form, then another player has already defeated him and you'll need to try again in a different match.

Reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB

Drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through the Storm

Complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials

There are a number of places to find a Ferrari 296 GTB on the island, and although their spawns are somewhat random across a preset list of locations you should always find one in Lazy Lake or Believer Beach. Keep accelerating in a straight line on a road then boost to reach top speed, then take a detour into the closing Storm. For the time trial, head to Lazy Lake or the road between Holly Hatchery and Slurpy Swamp then look for the arrow icon to start the race.

Fortnite Week 7 legendary quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 5: Construct a wooden hatchery (1)

Stage 2 of 5: Mark an Alien Egg (1)

Stage 3 of 5: Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2)

Stage 4 of 5: Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (2)

Stage 5 of 5: Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2)

Legendary quests arrive on a Wednesday and have a seven day time limit applied to them, so before Wednesday July 28 you'll need to have beaten all of the Fortnite Week 7 legendary quests:

Construct a wooden hatchery

There are three shacks around the outskirts of the island where you can build a Fortnite wooden hatchery by interacting with the glowing outline of a crib, but you'll need to harvest 50 wood first before you can construct it.

Mark an Alien Egg

Fortnite alien eggs have started popping up around the island in various places, including Holly Hatchery and Hydro 16, and you'll need to tag one before it hatches into a Fortnite alien parasite.

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs

Head to either of those locations and collect Fortnite records by grabbing the glowing crate of platters. There are slightly more of them at Pleasant Part, but easily enough at either place to get the job done.

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries

Although there are many Fortnite campfires, the ones required for this quest are next to the wooden hatchery locations from earlier. You'll need to light them, then use 30 wood to stoke the flames.

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row

Stacks of Fortnite parenting books are in both locations, however Holly Hatchery is getting increasingly dangerous with its alien biomes and Fortnite Trespassers patrolling, so pick Retail Row for an easier time.

