Fortnite Week 5 quests - how to carry out all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 5

The Fortnite Week 5 quests have arrived, and you could say that they're 'wheely' good (sorry not sorry) as a number of them either feature or can be made easier by using the new Fortnite off-road tires to modify vehicles in the battle royale. On the flip side, these Fortnite quests also include some fair simple tasks that shouldn't cause any issues, such as racking up damage with SMGs and searching ammo boxes, while you also get to warm yourself on a campfire and recover some health in the process so you can stay in the Fortnite fight for longer. Should you have any questions about these assignments, we've got all the answers here in our Fortnite Week 5 quests guide.

Fortnite Week 5 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deal damage with SMGs (1000)

Search ammo boxes (5)

Use a campfire (1)

Modify vehicles with off-road tires (3)

Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle (1)

Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle (1)

Get 2 seconds of airtime in a vehicle (2)

If you'd like some more details about any of the assignments this week, then read on for additional tips covering all of the Fortnite Week 5 quests in Season 6:

Deal damage with SMGs

As always, Team Rumble is the best mode to deal damage in, as you'll respawn quickly and keep hold of your weapons. Remember that SMGs only have a short range, so you'll need to get close to your opponents to rack up those numbers.

Search ammo boxes

You definitely shouldn't need any help with this one, just make sure you pop open any ammo boxes you see as they're everywhere.

Use a campfire

Fortnite campfires are all over the island, and you simply have to approach one then follow the prompt to light it.

Modify vehicles with off-road tires

Although off-road tires spawn as floor loot in random locations, you'll usually find some near Fortnite gas pumps or you can destroy stacks of tires to get them. Throw them at drivable Fortnite cars to modify vehicles with these Chonkers upgrades.

Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle

It's a bit of a trek from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops if you follow the roads, but if you apply some off-road tires to the vehicle before you set off (the gas station at the west end of Sweaty Sands should provide) then you can drive straight over the terrain to reach your destination a lot quicker.

Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle

The Whiplash sports car is probably the best vehicle to attempt this in, as it has a high top speed and a boost available – there's usually one at the gas station in Sweaty Sands. If you add off-road tires to the vehicle before you attempt this then you don't have to worry about losing speed if you leave the tarmac.

Get 2 seconds of airtime in a vehicle

To get airtime in a vehicle, you can either build yourself a ramp with mats then jump off the top of it, or drive off the edge of the numerous cliffs around the island. Again, adding off-road tires first will make it much easier to scale a steep then leap from the apex.

