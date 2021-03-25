Fortnite Week 2 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 2

We now have the Fortnite Week 2 quests at our disposal, and with it still being so early in the new season it's unsurprising that they continue to have a strong bias towards the fresh mechanics that have been recently introduced. There's crafting to be done so you can produce various types of bow, a boar to be tamed, and different Ziplines to ride, but in keeping with the usual Fortnite quests spirit we still have some damage targets to reach and collectibles to find. If you're still finding your feet with the latest changes in Fortnite then these assignments can help you try out some new activities, so allow us to guide you though everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 2 quests.

Stage 1 of 3: Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow (3)

Stage 2 of 3: Deal damage with Mechanical weapons (300)

Stage 3 of 3: Deal explosive damage to opponents (1000)





Tame a boar (1)





Stage 1 of 3: Ride Different Ziplines (5)

Stage 2 of 3: Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row (4)

Stage 3 of 3: Get a headshot with a bow (1)

If you need any extra guidance for ticking off all of these tasks, we've got some further information on each of the Fortnite Week 2 quests in Season 6:

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

For this task you need to use Fortnite crafting to construct three different types of bow, starting with combining a Makeshift Bow with four Mechanical Parts to produce a Mechanical Bow. For the other two weapons, you need to combine a Mechanical Bow with either six Grenades to make a Mechanical Explosive Bow, or two Shockwave Grenades to get a Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Get a headshot with a bow

For all of these entries you need to lay your hands on the right weapon, then deal the appropriate type of damage until you hit the target. As always, Team Rumble mode is the way forward for this, as you'll continually respawn with the same weapons so you won't have to keep searching for them.

Tame a boar

You'll find boars in various locations around the island, including several in a pen to the south of Colossal Crops. To tame a boar, you need to either distract it by throwing some fruit or veg such as an apple or cabbage near it then getting up close to follow the Tame prompt before it can eat it, or craft a Hunter's Cloak from a piece of Meat and two Animal Bones then equip it so you can walk straight up to the boar without it attacking.

Ride Different Ziplines

There are a number of Ziplines running across the map, but the two main locations for them are the ones circling The Spire or the power lines running from Steamy Stacks to Retail Row. In either location there are lots more than five Ziplines so you can easily wrap up this challenge.

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

There are Fortnite literature samples hidden in various magazine racks and bookcases around Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row, which we've pinpointed in our separate guide.

