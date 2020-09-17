Fortnite The Collection location: Where to destroy Collector Cases at The Collection

The Fortnite The Collection location is the latest Marvel landmark to appear on the island, where you have to destroy Collector Cases to complete a change. This new area, teleported in as part of the Nexus War crossover, is one of the places you'll want to head to if you're working down the list of Fortnite Week 4 challenges, so you can wreak a little havoc and destroy Collector Cases that are on display here. If you're ready to check out some relics from the past of Fortnite, let us show you where to find the Fortnite The Collection location and take a history tour.

Fortnite The Collection location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite The Collection location is easy to find if you head to the mountain to the south of Retail Row and east of Catty Corner, in map grid reference H6. This is part of Mount H7, and you'll find The Collection and it's cases on the other side of the ridge to Base Camp Hotel. This landmark stands out in contrast to the snowy surroundings so isn't hard to spot, and although it's not too far up the mountain so you can ascend to it easily, it's always quickest to glide down to it once you hop off the battle bus.

How to destroy Collector Cases at The Collection in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you arrive at Fortnite The Collection, you'll see plenty of Collector Cases dotted around as well as up on the balcony. You need to destroy three of the display cases for this challenge, and as there's 15 of them in total this shouldn't be difficult once you start swinging your harvesting tool – though maybe you should leave some behind for other players, just to be fair. Just whack what you need to tick of the challenge and then get out before anyone decides to get shooty.

