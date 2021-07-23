Fortnite Short Nite 2 - when is it, and how to watch the animated online shorts in Party Royale

Fortnite Short Nite 2 sees a return of the animated shorts live event, which you can watch through Party Royale mode. This is the second such event being hosted in Fortnite, following on from the initial outing back in February, and there's another great line up of shows on offer. Headlining are two episodes from the popular Gildedguy saga, which includes 'Gildedguy Gets Up!' as a world premiere, plus shorts from Simon's Cat, Snail's House, and other creators. The whole broadcast lasts for around 40 minutes, and if you have any questions about how to watch Fortnite Short Nite 2 then we have the answers below.

When is Fortnite Short Nite 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Short Nite 2 will premiere on Friday July 23 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST, so grab your popcorn and head into the game to catch all the animations. However, if you can't make it at that time then don't worry as all the shorts are playing on a loop for the following 48 hours, meaning you can drop in at any time until Sunday July 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST for a viewing party.

How to watch Fortnite Short Nite 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main way to watch Fortnite Short Nite 2 is to see it on the Big Screen, which you'll find in Party Royale. If you've not used that mode before, then you can access it from the bottom row in the main game type selection screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're in Party Royale mode, head to the west side of the island as indicated above and you'll see Fortnite Short Nite 2 playing on the Big Screen. You can also turn on subtitles in a variety of languages if required by going into the settings menu and moving to the Audio tab, then selecting the Subtitles option under Sound and configuring them to your choosing.

At certain times during the Fortnite Short Nite 2 event you'll also be able to watch the show through picture-in-picture while playing any of the standard Battle Royale modes, so keep an eye on the settings menu for the option appearing to activate this if you're comfortable doing two things at once.

