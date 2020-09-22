Fortnite Giant Throne location: Where to visit a giant throne as Doctor Doom

You'll want to know where the Fortnite giant throne location is if you're playing as supervillain Doctor Victor Von Doom, and working your way though their set of Fortnite Awakening challenges. Assuming you've already visited the Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue to start this chain off, your next task is this:

Stage 2 of 3 - Visit a giant throne as Doctor Doom

This can prove tricky as the Fortnite giant throne is a relatively recent addition to the map, and technically it's not even a throne, but rather a collection of scenery items gathered to represent a massive chair. Of course, you're here because you know we have the answers to your Fortnite questions, so allow us to highlight the Fortnite giant throne location for you and you can be on your way.

Fortnite Giant Throne location

If you're seeking out the Fortnite giant throne location, then you need to make your way to the classic Retail Row area found close to the east coast of the island. The giant throne is nearby in grid H6, and it's so big you can actually see it marked on the map, though it's not obvious what it is from that view.

Up the mountain to the southeast of Retail Row you'll see this collection of rocks and trees, which together form the Fortnite giant throne. Either land on there as you glide down with Doctor Doom, or climb your way up to it from below, and your challenge will be completed as you reach the huge seat. All that leaves now to finish the Awakening challenges is to emote as Doctor Doom during a Victory Royale – make this much easier for yourself by playing in Team Rumble mode, then hitting that emote button if your team reaches the score limit first.

