How to watch Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite and collect free rewards

If you're wondering how to watch Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite then you've come to the right place, as we've got the lowdown on taking part in what's being described as an "interactive musical adventure." This Fortnite Easy Life concert is being performed at a Creative mode recreation of London's famous The O2 arena, and there's a whole host of other Fortnite mini-games and surprises to be found in that virtual venue if you explore. There are also several Fortnite Easy Life rewards to be unlocked by participating in this event, so if you want to watch Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite then here's everything you need to know.

When can you watch Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite

The Fortnite Easy Life concert experience will be available to access within The O2 venue from 12:30 PT / 15:30 ET / 20:30 BST on Thursday June 24, and the musical journey it takes you on should last around 20 minutes while you listen to tracks from the band's new album Life's A Beach. Unlike the live events in the game, you can experience Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite any time after it goes live until 16:00 PT / 19:00 ET on Sunday June 27 / 00:00 BST on Monday June 28, so you don't need to rush to avoid missing out.

How to access The O2 Fortnite Island Code

A shortcut portal to The O2 in Fortnite will appear in the Welcome Hub when the event starts, or you can access it at any time by going to the Discover section in Creative mode and entering Island Code 2500-3882-9781. Once you arrive at The O2 in Fortnite you can explore the arena, take part in various mini-games, and of course head to the main stage at the far end for the Fortnite Easy Life concert experience when it's live.

How to get Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite rewards

There are two Easy Life at The O2 in Fortnite rewards available for players to collect for free, which naturally are both based around the band. Once you've completed the Fortnite Easy Life concert experience, you'll receive the UFOs & Aliens music track to play in your game lobby, which has been produced as a special collaboration between the band and the Fortnite Sound Team.

The other Fortnite Easy Life reward that can be earned is the Squeezy Life spray, for which you need to find a code to redeem within The O2. If you enter the O2 Blueroom to your right as you go inside the arena, there's a button on the floor to interact with that will teleport you to a secret room with the code for the Squeezy Life spray displayed on a screen. This code is the same for everybody, so you can go to fortnite.com/redeem and redeem 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ for the Squeezy Life spray without having to find it in the game.

