Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue location: Where to visit Doctor Doom's statue as Doctor Doom

If you're looking for the Fortnite Doctor Doom statue location then kudos to you, as you've burned your way through the battle pass to reach level 74 and add Doctor Doom to your locker. This also gets you started on their list of Fortnite Awakening challenges, and for the initial assignment you need to:

Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Doctor Doom's statue as Doctor Doom

Sounds simple enough, and who wouldn't want to admire their own likeness towering above them in monument form, but if you haven't visited the Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue before then you may be at a loose end for where to go. Fear not, as we've already found this magnificent effigy in Fortnite, so let us lead the way and we'll show you the exact Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue location you need to attend for the challenge at hand.

Fortnite Doctor Doom's Statue location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This will probably come as no surprise, but the Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue location can be found in Doom's Domain, to the northwest of the island. If you've somehow missed this area so far, it replaced Pleasant Park as a named location and is now crawling with Henchmen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Right in the middle of the named location you'll see the Fortnite Doctor Doom's statue, on a raised platform within a hedged and fenced off area. Simply approach this monument as Doctor Doom and you'll tick the first part of his Awakening challenges off your list. Don't overlook the nearby phonebooth as it's one of the few remaining in the game, allowing you to disguise yourself as a Henchman and sneak into the mansion ahead – to set up a confusing face off with the NPC Doctor Doom for one of the Fortnite Week 1 challenges if you haven't eliminated him enough times yet.