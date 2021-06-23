Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach locations and where to find them

The Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach are the focal point for one of the week three legendary quests but since they're fairly small, you can easily find yourself running around Believer Beach aimlessly struggling. Like a lot of Fortnite quests, you're simply given the location and left to explore on your own, so if you want to skip that part and just go straight toward the boomboxes, we can help. Here's where to find the Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite aliens | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite tech weapons | Fortnite spray cans | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite IO Guards

Fortnite boomboxes in Believer Beach locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two boomboxes in Believer Beach to find but to begin with, you need to know where Believer Beach is. If you haven't found the named place of interest on your map yet, it's on the western side, north of Holly Hedges and south of Coral Castle. As you'd expect, it's by the beach.

Fortnite Boombox 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first boombox will be in the screenshot above, by a bus and lamppost. Just to the side of the mainroad, so slightly back from the beach, you'll find it propped up against the lamppost.

Fortnite Boombox 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the second boombox, you'll want to head directly north, onto the sand from where you found the first one. Go past the stage and through the arrangement of chairs for the audience, then at the back you'll find a table with a satellite dish and telescope on either side. The boombox will be underneath here, so crouch down and interact with it.

That's all there is to it for this challenge! It's a fairly straightforward one once you know exactly where to go, so make sure you get it ticked off early before tackling some of the harder ones.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons