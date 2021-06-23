Destroy boats in Fortnite by visiting these locations

Time to destroy boats in Fortnite! One of the Fortnite Season 7 week 3 quests is to ‘destroy boats (3)’, meaning that you need to find and ruin a total of three boats while playing the game. There are plenty of boat locations on the Fortnite map, but it might still take a while before you come across one.

To help you complete the Fortnite destroy boats quest in time, here’s a map with easy Fortnite boat locations. Keep in mind that these are not the only boat locations in Fortnite; they are just very helpful if you want to find at least three boats at once to complete the weekly challenge.

Fortnite boat locations map - where to find and destroy boats in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find boats in Fortnite, you need to look for water first. If you follow a river or coastline, you will eventually come across boats. However, a few locations are especially useful as they allow you to destroy at least three Fortnite boats at once.

The Fortnite boat locations on the map will show you where to look. Although each location has at least three, the ones at Craggy Cliffs, north of Dirty Docks, and southeast of Catty Corner are completely littered with boats. Visiting one of these locations will definitely result in a successful weekly challenge.

How to destroy boats in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you find some boats, you still need to destroy them. Just hit them with whatever you've got until they are no more. Assuming you've followed our guide you'll hopefully find a few close together to save time and once you've got three wrecked you're done and can move on.

Let’s visit Fortnite’s rivers and coastlines and tick off the next weekly challenge!

