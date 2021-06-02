Fortnite aliens - where are the Fortnite UFOs and how can you get abducted by them

Fortnite aliens have started launching abductions around the island, with players experiencing close encounters with Fortnite UFOs as they get zapped up into the sky. This will please the conspiracy theorists no end, especially with recent teasers hinting at the involvement of aliens in Fortnite Season 7. As this is a new phenomena, players naturally want to know how to meet these extra-terrestrials and what happens in Fortnite if they catch you in their beam. We've donned our tin foil hats and gone out in search of the truth, to bring you everything you need to know about the Fortnite aliens.

Fortnite aliens locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's not clear if the appearance of Fortnite aliens is limited to particular locations, however all of the reported abductions so far have taken place around the middle of the island. Risky Reels and The Spire have been particularly rife with sightings of Fortnite UFOs, so if you want to get abducted then those are the best places to head.

How to get abducted by Fortnite aliens

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite aliens seem to appear at random, but if you're in the right place at the right time then you'll be targeted by a bright bluish beam that tracks your movement as the sound of ominous pulses grows quicker and louder. As this reaches a crescendo, you'll be lifted off your feet and raised into the sky for an alien abduction!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sadly you don't get to actually see the Fortnite UFOs, as instead you're briefly transported through a tunnel of light before respawning face down on the ground somewhere nearby. However, the Fortnite aliens do replenish both your health and shields to 100, so at least you receive a boost and don't come out of the experience any worse for wear.

