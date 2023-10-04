Ezra Bridger pays heartwarming tribute to Kanan Jarrus in Ahsoka episode 8

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale!

Ahsoka episode 8 features a touching tribute to Kanan Jarrus, the former Master of Ezra Bridger.

In the episode, we see Ezra constructing a new lightsaber, under the watchful – and critical – eye of Huyang. Ezra is surprised to learn that Huyang knew his Master Kanan, and, in the end, goes with an emitter on his 'saber that matches the one Kanan used, handed to him by the droid. When Ezra turns his blade on, it's blue, like Kanan's (and Ezra's original lightsaber).

Ezra making his lightsaber exactly like his Master's Kanan Jarrus made me cry 🥹 #Ahsoka #Kanan #KananJarrus #Ezra #EzraBridger pic.twitter.com/ltuzXG4keHOctober 4, 2023 See more

Kanan has been referenced multiple times in the show, with his son Jacen Syndulla sporting a shout out to his late father in his outfit, and Hera Syndulla keeping a picture of Kanan in the Ghost.

Kanan trained Ezra in Star Wars Rebels, but ultimately sacrificed himself near the end of the show to save the lives of his friends. There's a heartwarming family reunion between Ezra, Hera, and Chopper later in the Ahsoka finale, though, when Ezra shows up at a New Republic hangar and takes off his borrowed stormtrooper helmet to reveal he finally made it home.

This isn't the only reference to the animated shows in the episode, either. Baylan Skoll discovers something tied to the Mortis gods introduced in The Clone Wars, while Morgan Elsbeth is gifted a sword that once belonged to Mother Talzin, onetime leader of the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

