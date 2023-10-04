Ahsoka episode 8 features major Clone Wars Easter egg related to Morgan Elsbeth

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale yet!

Ahsoka has been filled with references to the animated Star Wars shows, and the finale is no different. Not only is Baylan Skoll looking at something to do with the Mortis gods introduced in the Clone Wars, but Morgan Elsbeth is gifted a very important weapon by the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

The three Mothers grant Morgan the "blade of Talzin," a reference to Mother Talzin, a major presence throughout the Clone Wars. She was leader of the Nightsisters on Dathomir – including Asajj Ventress, who was name dropped in Ahsoka episode 7 – and is also Darth Maul's mother. Talzin was ultimately killed by General Grievous in a canon comics story.

Talzin used the sword once in The Clone Wars, but for a major purpose: she duelled Mace Windu with the blade. Years later, Morgan, a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, uses the sword to fight Ahsoka Tano – though it's ultimately her undoing, as Ahsoka uses it to kill her.

The three Mothers escaped to the main galaxy with Grand Admiral Thrawn, so it would seem they still have a significant Star Wars future ahead of them. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out, though, in a potential Ahsoka season 2 or Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie.

