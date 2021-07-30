How to watch Jungle Cruise online - here's where can you stream the new Disney movie

Can you watch Jungle Cruise online? As luck would have it, yes - you can still see The Rock's latest outing even if you aren't sure about visiting movie theaters yet. More specifically, the brand-new film launched this July 30 via Disney Plus Premier Access. It's available for a small fee that varies depending on your region, so we've listed the prices for you below. Just remember, you'll need to be a Disney Plus member to pay for and stream Jungle Cruise.

So, how much is it to watch Jungle Cruise online? If you're a Disney Plus member already (again, it's worth noting that you need a Disney Plus subscription to get Premier Access), it'll set you back $29.99 in the US and £19.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, it weighs in at $34.99 in Australia or Canada. Once you've paid for it, you can then stream Jungle Cruise whenever and wherever you like.

OK, so that might feel a little steep at first blush. And if you're buying Premier Access to stream Jungle Cruise by yourself, it may be. But think of it like the price of your theater tickets. Compared to how much it'd cost to get an entire family into the cinema (to say nothing of buying snacks or drinks), it's pretty good value.

In addition, this isn't a standard rental. Rather, it allows you to watch Jungle Cruise as often as you want for as long as you own an active Disney Plus membership. It's a bit like buying the movie digitally.

Is it worth the fuss, though? If you liked Pirates of the Caribbean or The Mummy, this adventure to hunt down a plant that can heal all wounds should definitely be on your radar. As we mentioned in our Jungle Cruise review, "there’s a lot to take in... so much so, in fact, you may need to have a quiet lie-down afterwards." Considering the fact that it's based on a classic and slightly more chilled-out Disney Parks ride (one that was recently adapted for tabletop in Disney's Jungle Cruise board game), that's not bad going.

To get the best deal, be sure to check out the Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up offers we've listed below. They'll allow you to watch Jungle Cruise online for as little as possible.

Watch Jungle Cruise online - USA

Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($7.99 per month, $79.99 for a year, or $13.99 p/m for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) to access this deal.

If you already have a Disney Plus membership, all you need to do to watch Jungle Cruise online is pay for Premier Access via the link above. You can then see the movie as often as you like, mainly because there's no expiry date. Just remember, you've got to have an active Disney Plus sub to stream Jungle Cruise even after you've bought it via Premier Access - cancel your subscription and you'll no longer be able to watch it.

Watch Jungle Cruise online - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Once you have a Disney Plus membership, all you need to do to watch Jungle Cruise online is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. You can then stream the film whenever you like in super-sharp 4K resolution, and all from the comfort of home. Sweet.

Watch Jungle Cruise online - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

Eager to watch Jungle Cruise online but keen to avoid the cinema? No problem. So long as you've got an active Disney Plus membership, all you have to do is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. You're then able to stream Jungle Cruise to your heart's content (there's no expiry date, so it's yours to keep if you have a live Disney Plus sub).

Watch Jungle Cruise online - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

For those of us with a Disney Plus subscription (or anyone about to get one), all that's left to do is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. You can then watch Jungle Cruise online at a time of your choosing. Sounds like an opportunity for a (safe) viewing party to us...

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Jungle Cruise. Don't worry if it isn't there right away, though; it should turn up a few weeks later. For example, Disney Plus Hotstar didn't get Black Widow right away but will be able to join the fun eventually.

