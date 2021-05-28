How to watch Cruella - where can you stream the new Disney movie?

If you want to watch Cruella but aren't keen on the idea of visiting theaters yet, don't worry about braving the outdoors - you can stream Cruella online through the Disney Plus streaming service right now. More specifically, existing members can buy a digital pass called 'Premier Access' that lets them see the movie for a small fee.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

In terms of price, Premier Access will set you back $29.99 in the US / £19.99 in the UK / $34.99 in Australia or Canada. Think of it like visiting the cinema - it's the cost of your tickets. However, this isn't a glorified rental. Paying for Premier Access allows you to watch Cruella online as often as you want (so long as you've got an active Disney Plus subscription, anyway).

And yes, that might feel expensive. But it's practically crying out for a (safe) viewing party with friends or family if you're allowed inside. Get someone on snack duty while another brings drinks and you're sorted. If you can round up six people, it's almost certainly going to be cheaper than the theater.

Just be warned that you'll only be able to buy it with Premier Access for a month or so. Even though those who invest will be able to watch Cruella whenever they like, it'll become unavailable to everyone else until August 27 (at which point it goes free with all Disney Plus memberships).

Ready to get started? Here's how to stream Cruella in your region, along with the Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals you need to make it happen. You can also catch a Cruella interview with Emma Stone from Total Film magazine here.

Watch Cruella - USA

Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($7.99 per month, $79.99 for a year, or $13.99 p/m for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) to access this deal.

If you already have a Disney Plus subscription, the only thing you need to watch Cruella is pay for Premier Access itself. You can then stream the film as often as you like, and in super-sharp 4K resolution (if you have a 4K TV, of course). But remember, you'll lose access to the movie if you cancel Disney Plus - you won't be able to watch Cruella again until you sign back up.

View Deal

Watch Cruella - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

If you've got Disney Plus already, all you need to do to watch Cruella is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. Bear in mind that you'll only be able to buy it for a month or so though; if you miss out, you'll have to wait until the end of August to stream Cruella.

View Deal

Watch Cruella - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

Got a Disney Plus subscription? All that's left to do in order to watch Cruella is buy Premier Access. Once that's out of the way, you can stream Cruella as often as you like - there's no limit or expiry date.

View Deal

Watch Cruella - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Once you've got a Disney Plus membership (any of them will do), all that's left is grabbing this Premier Access deal. With that out of the way, you can watch Cruella straight away.

View Deal

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Cruella (prices will vary depending on your region). And if not, you should still be able to stream Cruella via a normal Disney Plus subscription as of August 27 2021.

View Deal

Want more?

If you're still not convinced by Disney's streaming service, be sure to visit our full Disney Plus review. It breaks down how the streaming service compares to the competition, not to mention whether it's worth your time and money (which is quite an important consideration now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone).

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to upgrade their setup should take a look at the best gaming TVs (the UK version is available here). It's full of recommendations for affordable or premium 4K screens, all of which will work brilliantly with your consoles, Disney Plus, and the best gaming sound system.

Don't miss our other streaming guides, either; you can get handy discounts thanks to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, or ESPN Plus costs and bundles. We've also got the lowdown on what Disney Plus Premier Access is for those who are curious, so don't miss it if you want to know how it all works.

Want other ideas for a night in? Don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, board games for kids, and the top board games for families.