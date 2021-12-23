How to watch Encanto online - stream the new Disney movie for less

Even though it only just came out, you'll be able to watch Encanto online this December 24 exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming service. That means you'll need a membership by then if you want to stream Encanto.

You won't need to pay anything extra, either. Unlike films such as Black Widow and Jungle Cruise when they launched earlier in 2021, there's no paywall locking you out of being able to watch Encanto online once it's available - if you have a Disney Plus subscription ($7.99 per month in the USA, £7.99p/m for UK viewers, and $11.99p/m in Canada or Australia), you can login this Christmas Eve and stream Encanto right away.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Wondering how to watch Encanto for as little as possible? No problem, we've got you covered. All the tips you need on taking advantage of good Disney Plus sign-up deals can be found below.

Watch Encanto online - USA

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Want to stream Encanto? The only way of getting hold of the movie is via Disney Plus - it won't appear on any other streaming service. Fortunately, it isn't all that expensive; the cheapest subscription is the $7.99 per-month membership. However, it's not necessarily the best value. The annual sub is arguably better because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10, while the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads) provides the most bang for buck.



Watch Encanto - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Want to watch Encanto as soon as it comes out on streaming? All you need to do is sign up for Disney Plus, which is now available for $11.99 per month (or $119.99 if you buy a full year upfront, effectively giving you 12 months for the price of 10). Now that the Disney Plus free trial isn't around anymore, it's your cheapest option.



Watch Encanto - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

The latest Disney animated film is available to stream on Disney Plus just before Christmas, so you can watch Encanto with a standard monthly sign-up or an annual pass (available for £79.90). No matter which one you choose, you'll be able to access everything the service has to offer.



Watch Soul - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Disney Plus is the home of Encanto in Australia, and the film becomes available on the streaming service this Christmas Eve. All you need to access it is the basic $11.99 per-month subscription.



