Thor is wanted for murder in the United States – but that's only the start of his problems as Hercules calls in a favor

There's been a murder and the God of Thunder is the prime suspect!

Back in May's The Immortal Thor #10 the Minotaur – AKA Dario Agger, the villainous CEO of Roxxon Energy – was killed by the Enchantress and the Executioner using the God of Thunder's axe Tormod, in an attempt to frame him for the murder. Now Thor is unable to set foot in the United States without facing the legal consequences. He does, however, still have some allies in Greece, so that's where he's headed for July's The Immortal Thor #13, in an issue that sees him hang out with Hercules.

This is more than just a friendly catch up, however. In our exclusive preview of the new issue, which is written by Al Ewing and drawn by Jan Bazaldua, Hercules calls in a favor owed by Thor to deal with some "godly business" that will lead the duo to confront an old enemy.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"ENTER: HERCULES! The son of Zeus sought Thor out – for Toranos' wheel had turned for the Olympians too, and two Gods together might solve such a mystery. The trail took them to a wasteland of snow and ice... to terror and treachery... and to an old foe of Hercules, at the height of her dread power. New series artist JAN BAZALDUA draws the story of the IMMORTAL THOR... and the Night Mother's vengeance. PLUS: PART 5 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!"

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Above you can see Alex Ross's main cover for the issue, followed by variants from Humberto Ramos, Walt Simonson, a Jorge Molina Deadpool and Wolverine tie-in variant, and a Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe variant from Todd Nauck.

The Immortal Thor #13 is published by Marvel Comics on July 31.

