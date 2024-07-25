Marvel fans are loving one of Deadpool and Wolverine's cheekiest moments

Deadpool and Wolverine features its fair share of meta gags, and there's one in particular that Marvel fans are loving.

Now, before we go any further, this is your warning that the following contains major spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine! Turn back now if you haven't seen the Marvel Phase 5 movie yet!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now, if you're still reading, then you'll know that one of the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos is Wesley Snipes as Blade. He helps Wade and Logan make it back to Cassandra Nova's lair, in the hopes that they can break free and get home to Earth-616.

As the group, which also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Dafne Keen as X-23, races towards Cassandra, a reference is made to Punisher. Deadpool asks which Punisher they're talking about, as there have been more than one. Snipes then says there is only one Blade – and there's only going to be one Blade. Cue Deadpool looking straight down the camera.

Of course, the MCU is attempting to reboot Blade with a new movie starring Mahershala Ali. The key word there, though, is attempting. The new film has been plagued by production setbacks, meaning that, five years after it was announced, we're still no closer to the film hitting the big screen. Snipes himself even poked fun at the most recent behind the scenes upheaval.

"Best line of the movie good god," says one fan , while another says : "When Snipes says there's only one Blade, and Deadpool looks at the camera all smug, I cried out in laughter. What a perfect movie to say goodbye to Fox, they got away with so many jokes because they could outright say it."

"What's great about Snipes' Blade quote is that Deadpool's stare at the camera can be interpreted in many ways. It's either: 'This dude doesn't know Marvel Studios is recasting the character for a solo film,' 'This dude is right. That Blade Marvel Studios film is never happening LMAO' And an extra: 'This dude doesn't know about the super obscure Blade TV Show,'" says someone else . In Blade: The Series, Kirk Jones played the character.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in UK cinemas now and hits US theaters on July 26.