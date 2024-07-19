Logan star Dafne Keen addresses her surprise return in Deadpool and Wolverine: "It was like eight years hadn't passed"

In a shock reveal, Marvel unveiled Dafne Keen's return to the MCU in Deadpool and Wolverine, thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming threequel.

Until now, Keen's return has been a closely guarded secret, but she's seen reuniting with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the new footage.

"I was a bit freaked out," Keen told Entertainment Weekly of arriving on the Deadpool and Wolverine set. "I was like, 'I will have forgotten how to play her. She's not in me anymore.'"

Keen also revealed that she rewatched Logan, in which she first played X-23, to prepare. "We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out," she added. "As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed."

In the trailer, Keen's X-23 is seen talking to Wolverine by a campfire, and it looks like an emotional reunion. In fact, the whole trailer is surprisingly sombre, focusing on Deadpool's loved ones and Wolverine's status as an iconic member of the X-Men.

While this trailer showcases the emotional heart of the movie, though, we should also expect some R-rated, multiversal fun when the movie does arrive. Star Ryan Reynolds has already revealed an Infinity Stone-encrusted Sling ring, which could be used to traverse to all sorts of places on the Marvel timeline. Then there are those Loki Easter eggs in the trailers, too…

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US.