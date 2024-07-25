Destiny 2 streamer celebrates a new raid DPS trick before Bungie hops on to say "this breaks our ToS" and issues a warning

A Destiny 2 streamer has been politely informed by Bungie that a certain new raid trick doesn't follow the MMO's rules, and "we highly advise against doing this."

Earlier this week, Twitch streamer Leopard shared a short clip demonstrating the trick in question. It essentially relies on manipulating your connection using a VPN, in a similar way to net limiting (effectively slowing down your internet connection on purpose). While slow internet isn't usually a good thing when playing an online game, net limiting doesn't necessarily mean that the game will look laggy on the user's end – it can instead allow them to take advantage of certain exploits.

In this case, Leopard was able to destroy three out of six Glyphs on The Final Shape expansion's main villain, The Witness, with just one Glyphbreaker buff, speeding up the mechanic needed to begin the DPS phase as part of an attempt to complete the raid solo.

triple breaking glyphs, big shoutout @NordVPN pic.twitter.com/mQF0gNjh4sJuly 22, 2024

Needless to say, Bungie isn't thrilled. "Wanted to give fair warning. This breaks our [Terms of Service]," the developer writes on Twitter, responding to the video clip. "We understand the desire to take on more challenging content solo, but manipulating network in an effort to gain any advantage in PvE or PvP can lead to restrictions or bans. We highly advise against doing this."

Following up on this, the developer says that issuing a warning isn't intended "to come off as preferential treatment," but to "set the example and warn viewers/players that this is against the rules." It adds: "Lep has not gotten large amounts of rewards or used this in a competition, so we feel a warning is appropriate."

Clearly, then, Bungie has caught onto this exploit, so it's definitely not advisable to try it at home unless you're looking for a ban. Players will just have to look for more new ways to cheese The Witness instead.

