FromSoftware clocks another win as Armored Core 6, the mech series' return after 10 years of Souls games, hits 3 million copies sold

Armored Core 6 released last year on August 25, and it was already a huge launch for FromSoftware, becoming the second-biggest Steam launch for the developer behind only Elden Ring. Exactly 11 months removed from that massive launch, FromSoftware has announced that Armored Core 6 has sold three million copies around the world.

#ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON has sold over 3 million units!Thank you to all Ravens, new and old, who have braved the fires and flown on borrowed wings. pic.twitter.com/6pJ9LE5UmQJuly 25, 2024

This is nothing short of a huge success for FromSoftware - resurrecting a 27-year-old cult series that many of your more modern fans aren't familiar with was a gamble in the first place, but it's one that's paid off in spades, sending the Armored Core series to new heights that many thought were previously unattainable. Even Armored Core fans couldn't believe what was happening when it was the best-selling game on Steam at launch.

Shortly before launch, Dark Souls series publisher Bandai Namco said that it expected Elden Ring to catapult Armored Core 6 to new sales heights, and it looks like the publisher wasn't wrong after all. When you sell 25 million copies of a ground-breaking new game, it's naturally going to turn heads to your new releases going forward.

There's even more promising news on the horizon for fans, potentially. Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said that he has a "strong will" to continue the Armored Core series, because "there's still room for improvement." Miyazaki might not have directed Armored Core 6, but he did have a brief supervisory role on the game, and is a huge fan of the series itself.

