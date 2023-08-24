All the Armored Core 6 best builds for all playstyles

Our Armored Core 6 best builds will help players get to grips with building the best mech loadout possible - though it's important to remember that what's good in one combat encounter may not be very good in another. The best builds in AC6 are usually contextual, made to respond to specific threats and opponents and exploit their weaknesses, as well as compliment the pilot's playstyle.

With that in mind, we've assembled three powerful builds below for players to try out, all suited to different encounters and playstyles. There's bound to be something you like here, so check out everything you need to know about the best mech builds in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon!

Best mech builds for Armored Core 6

We've arranged the three best builds for Armored Core 6 below in a personal order of preference, though any of them can be very powerful and have their moment.

Lightweight build (agility/speed/close-range)

(agility/speed/close-range) Heavyweight build (reinforcement/constant pressure/medium-range)

(reinforcement/constant pressure/medium-range) Mediumweight build (melee/versatility/all-rounder)

Just scroll down or use the tags at the side of the page to find the one you're most interested in, but keep in mind that much of what appeals about these to us is personal preference and playstyle - you may find your own builds along the way that better match how you control (for example, dodges over shields, sustained fire over single shots, etc). Still, these builds can work as a foundation on which to then modify them into your own preferred creations - and let's start with our favourite now!

Best lightweight build for Armored Core 6

This build is focused on being light and agile, with close range weaponry that requires little thought or consideration.

Right hand: WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen shotgun

WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen shotgun Left hand: WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen shotgun

WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen shotgun Right shoulder: Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher

Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher Left shoulder: Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher

Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher Head: HD-011 Melander

HD-011 Melander Core: Nachtreiher/40E

Nachtreiher/40E Arms: Nachtreiher/46E

Nachtreiher/46E Legs: EL-TL-10 Firmeza

EL-TL-10 Firmeza Booster: IA-C01B: Gills

IA-C01B: Gills FCS: FC-008 Talbot

FC-008 Talbot Generator: VP-20C

VP-20C Expansion: Terminal Armor

This is the build we had the most success with; a light and speedy mech capable of dashing about without slowing down, and simple weaponry that requires very little thought, meaning all your effort can be on movement - which you'll need, because you're not especially resilient at just 9000 AP. Unleash a barrage of Plasma shots to whittle down opponents' shields with AOE attacks, then dash in when they hit ACS overload and put two shotgun barrels in their nose and pull the trigger. If you prefer rapid fire, try swapping the shotguns out for the DF-MG-02 Chang-Chen machine guns.

Best heavyweight build for Armored Core 6

This build is big, bulky and focused on unrelenting medium-range firepower.

Right hand: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Minigun

DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Minigun Left hand: SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun

SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun Right shoulder: VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher

VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher Left shoulder: Vvc-700LD Laser Drone

Vvc-700LD Laser Drone Head: IA-CO1H: Ephemera

IA-CO1H: Ephemera Core: 07-061 Mind Alpha

07-061 Mind Alpha Arms: 04-101 Mind Alpha

04-101 Mind Alpha Legs: LG-033M Verrill

LG-033M Verrill Booster: BC-0400 Mule

BC-0400 Mule FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D Expansion: Pulse Armor

If you're happy with being a slow, sitting duck, this heavyweight tetrapod build is actually decently versatile, with gear to deal with both bosses and minions alike. The key is never relenting - whittling down opponents and keeping on the offensive with the Miniguns and Laser Drones, then firing the Stun Needle when you see the chance. If anything gets too close or you see your chance, the Haldeman will tear them a new one nicely - or feel free to swap it for another close-range weapon if you're so inclined, we quite like dual-wielding those miniguns.

Best mediumweight build for Armored Core 6

Finally, this middling weight and defence build is focused on versatile options before lunging in with the Laser Blade sword - one of the most powerful weapons in Fires of Rubicon.

Right hand: Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle

Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle Left hand: Vvc-770LB Laser Blade

Vvc-770LB Laser Blade Right shoulder: 45-091 JVLN Beta Detonating Missile Launcher

45-091 JVLN Beta Detonating Missile Launcher Left shoulder: VP-61 PS Pulse Shield

VP-61 PS Pulse Shield Head: HC-2000 Finder Eye

HC-2000 Finder Eye Core: BD-012 Melander C3

BD-012 Melander C3 Arms: AC-2000 Tool Arm

AC-2000 Tool Arm Legs: 06-041 Mind Alpha

06-041 Mind Alpha Booster: FLUEGEL/21Z

FLUEGEL/21Z FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: DF-GN-06 MING-TANG

DF-GN-06 MING-TANG Expansion: Pulse Armor

Finally, for those who want something in the middle and with something for everything, this versatile build might require a more experienced pilot who can balance its many disparate parts, but the result is something pretty impressive. The Plasma Rifle and Missile Launcher will deal with the rank-and-file mechs nicely enough, and while the mechanics of this build make it a little stop-and-start in its movements, its firepower and range of options mean you'll be able to deal with any threat you come across.

