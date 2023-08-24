Armored Core 6 Decision missions explained

The Armored Core 6 decision marker that comes up on specific missions isn't well-explained, and it's easy to be confused about what that means - branching consequences, different rewards? The answer varies depending on the mission, but there is a basic principle at play here: and it's worth understanding exactly what it means. We'll explain the Armored Core 6 Decision marker below and what the decision you need to make means.

What are Decision missions in Armored Core 6?

Decision missions in Armored Core 6 are divergent moments in the game that don't occur in the missions themselves, but by which mission you pick. To explain, when a "Decision" marker comes up, there'll be multiple missions available from the Sortie menu that also have the "Decision" marker - and that's because you need to decide which of them you want to do. They're usually about working for one of either side of a conflict, or ignoring one request so you can deal with another. For example, one mission might ask you to defend a dam from attack, while another asks you to join the force attacking it - and there's not really a way to do both.

Different missions have different rewards, challenges and consequences for the plot, so it's worth considering your options each time you encounter one. Keep in mind that when you make your choice, after completing the Decision Mission there is no way to go back and play the alternate path until you reach NG+ and make the choice again. For this reason, make sure you pick carefully! It might be a while before you can see the other option.

