What does EN Shortfall mean in Armored Core 6?

What does the Armored Core 6 EN Shortfall label mean? When customising your mech in Fires of Rubicon, you might notice that certain choices cause a big red warning with EN Shortfall to come across, and you won't be able to take your mech out onto missions while that's still an issue. And with FromSoftware's customary unwillingness to explain things clearly, we figured it was worth explaining what EN Shortfall means in Armored Core 6, and how you can resolve it, as it's simpler than you think.

EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 simply means that your equipped Generator isn't providing enough power and energy for the entire mech, in the same way that a AA-battery can't power a battleship. The solution is either to equip a Generator with a higher "EN Capacity" stat, or to swap out all your other components for those with a lower "EN load" number - which effectively refers to how much power they use up.

What you need to do is to get the "Current EN load" bar in the bottom right hand corner of the screen to a point where the filled section doesn't reach or exceed the white line, which represents the maximum amount of energy your generator can provide. If that's exceeded, you hit the EN Shortfall problem and can't take your mech on missions.

Certain parts and weapons are built to be energy-efficient, but some are inherently a big drain on power - usually energy weapons, like Lasers, Plasma and similar. If your build is way over the line, you'll either need a high-capacity generator installed, or lower EN-load parts - possibly both.

