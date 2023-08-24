Best Armored Core 6 money farm method

A good Armored Core 6 money farm method will help you a lot when it comes to collecting various mech pieces and mixing and matching them from your stored inventory. However, unlike recent FromSoftware games, there's no open world to go and pick at enemies in, meaning that farming money to earn all the different components in the Parts Shop can take a lot longer than you'd probably prefer. With that in mind, we've managed to assemble two of the best methods for money farming in Armored Core 6, laid out for you below.

The best ways to farm money fast in Armored Core 6

We've identified two fast methods for players to farm money fast in Armored Core 6, either of which can work very well.

Farm easy targets in the Arena. Arena encounters pay half as much after you beat them for the first time, but they can still be destroyed very quickly. Admittedly, which to fight is basically up to the player, as each of them need to be countered by specific builds and playstyles, plus they won't be unlocked from the start, but you should find a healthy balance between payout and ease of difficulty - some of them can be taken out in less than thirty seconds by a skilled player. Then just repeat that process accordingly.

Destroy the Weaponised Mining Ship and the Eye - again. The sixth mission in the game, to destroy the enormous Strider and the laser-firing eye on top of it, is both easy, brief and has a good max payout of 270,000. There are missions that pay out more and missions that are quicker to do, but we found this one struck a good balance, and if you don't mind playing in a circle, just blow up this big AT-AT a few times.

Players who are strapped for cash can also sell parts back to the store, but we don't recommend this as a habit unless you're really pushed. A smart player in Fires of Rubicon collects pieces, rather than giving them up, as the ability to customise your mech on the fly to better respond to threats is an essential one - and with less pieces stored, you'll have less options going forward.

