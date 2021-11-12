How to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online where you are

After a highly successful stint in the cinemas, Marvel's Shang-Chi is now available to watch from the comfort of your home. All you need to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a Disney Plus subscription.

Luckily, if you're not already signed up for Disney's very own streaming service, now is a great time to get it. As part of a celebration of its second birthday, Disney Plus is currently heavily discounted for your first month.

That means you can watch Shang-Chi online for just $1.99/£1.99/CA$1.99. That's the cheapest Disney Plus has ever been and especially tempting as there is no longer a free trial. However, it is only a limited time offer with the discounted price ending very soon 23.59pm PST on November 14.

So what is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actually about? As usual, it is a movie adaptation of one of Marvel's immensely popular comics.

The story follows Shang-Chi, a guy trying to live a normal life with a dark, complicated past lurking behind him. As you would expect, this film follows his journey as he confronts it. With some of Marvel's best choreography, a stellar cast and a solid 4/5 star rating in our own Shang-Chi review, this is a Marvel film you won't want to miss!

Ready to go and catch the film? Here's how to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the ten rings online right away and get the best deal via a currently discounted Disney Plus sign-up.

Watch Shang-Chi - US

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $7.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $7.99 per month

You can now stream Shang-Chi in the US via Disney Plus and, as with most of the other Marvel films, this is the exclusive place to go watch it. Right now you can get your first month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 a month with it costing $7.99 after that.



You can also get a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month or $19.99p/m for Hulu without ads but right now, that $1.99 special price feels like the more tempting offer.



Watch Shang-Chi - Canada

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month

Like most other regions, you can tune into Disney Plus in Canada to watch Shang-Chi online. Thanks to the Disney Plus birthday discount going on right now, you will only have to pay $1.99 for your first month. It does go up to $11.99 a month after that though. You can simply sign up for the first month and then cancel to watch Shang-Chi for only $1.99.

Watch Shang-Chi - UK

Disney Plus | £1.99 for first month, then £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £1.99 for first month, then £7.99 per month

You can watch Shang-Chi in the UK exclusively on Disney Plus. Like the other regions listed in this guide, there is a discount right now. That means your first month of Disney Plus will cost you just £1.99. That price does jump up to £7.99 afterwards though so make sure you cancel if you don't want the higher bills.

Watch Shang-Chi - Australia

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month

Yep, that's right - it's Disney Plus again! If you're living in Australia or New Zealand you can get a subscription to Disney Plus for just $1.99 for the first month. After that, your costs will jump up to $11.99 a month for Australians and $12.99 if you're a New Zealand customer instead.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area Watch Disney Plus in your area

As long as your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to tune in and watch Shang-Chi with no issues. If you can't get Disney Plus where you live, then there is no need to worry, Disney has announced it is working on getting the streaming service available across the world in the next year or so.

