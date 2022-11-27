Warzone 2.0 hackers are making boats fly now

Hackers are modifying Warzone 2.0 to make boats fly.

Yes, really. As a smattering of video clips posted to the game's subreddit and social media channels attest, Warzone 2.0 (opens in new tab) cheaters have figured out how to make boats fly, enabling them to cross huge distances in record time, avoiding combat altogether by just camping up in the cloud.

I couldn't quite believe it, either, but here's video evidence (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)):

Whilst it's one of several issues Warzone 2.0 players are encountering right now, there's no denying that as hacks go, this is one of the less frustrating ones; I know being run over by a boat on dry land sucks, but at least you can see them doing it, unlike the wallhack or invisibility hacks!

Here's another clip of the hack in action, subtitled: "So Warzone 2 is going well":

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now (opens in new tab) and has made changes to Armor Piercing Ammo and Buy Station inventory, removing the damage multiplier against armored opponents, meaning Armor Piercing Ammo no longer pierces armor. Also, we can no longer purchase Counter UAVs and Tactical Cameras from the Buy Stations found around Al Mazrah. Neither change has gone down particularly well with players.

In other news, unhappy Warzone 2.0 players are reporting that the free-to-play battle royale is locking them out of the game because they don't own Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab). It appears that after a handful of Warzone 2 games - and sometimes even when they do indeed own the premium shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), apparently - the game locks them out by displaying a pop-up that instructs players that they need to "purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything".

Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play and, in theory at least, a different game, so players shouldn't require Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) to access Warzone 2. Hundreds have now upvoted the post, however, with many commenting that they too are experiencing the same issue.

"Warzone 2 makes a good first impression," we said in GameRadar+'s Warzone 2 review-in-progress (opens in new tab). "While it shares some similarities with its predecessor, Infinity Ward has delivered a more tactical battle royale that smartly subverts expectations."

