Warzone 2 patch removes Armor Piercing Ammo's only feature

A brand new update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and it makes changes to Armor Piercing Ammo and Buy Station inventory.

As published by developer Infinity Ward last night, the new blog post (opens in new tab) outlining the changes for Warzone 2.0 are fairly extensive when it comes to bug fixes. It turns out the new patch actually removes the damage multiplier against armored opponents when used the special ammo, meaning Armor Piercing Ammo no longer pierces armor.

On the Warzone-dedicated subreddit, this hasn't gone down entirely well. In the comments under one post (opens in new tab), users are now questioning what the point of the Armor Piercing Ammo actually is, if it's not going to provide the sole statistical bonus it was set up for in the first place.

Elsewhere in the new patch, the purchase options from Buy Stations have also changed. You can now no longer purchase Counter UAVs and Tactical Cameras from the Buy Stations found around Al Mazrah, switching the list of options up for players used to knowing what they want from the stations.

Another noteworthy feature of the new patch is how Camos are managed. Players can now navigate between Camo categories with controller bumpers, and you can also toggle a button that'll either show or hide locked Camo skins, significantly decluttering your inventory.

Otherwise though, the rest of the patch notes lean heavily into bug fixes, for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. For the latter though, it's not just battle royale mode bugs that've been remedied, as a slate of fixes have also been deployed for the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. As per usual, you'll need to download this new patch to get cracking on with either of the new games.

Check out our extensive Warzone 2 DMZ Chemist MB13 guide for details on how to get the special assault rifle in the new mode.