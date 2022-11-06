Modern Warfare 2's promotional jerky codes are being stolen by jerks

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players who have picked up promotional packs of Jack Link's jerky products are discovering that unscrupulous players are stealing the codes before the packs have even been sold.

As first spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab), promotional packs of Jack Link's - identified by the distinctive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) branding - have been sticking the double XP codes to the packs rather than printing them inside. Consequently, some less-than-honest folks have been visiting their local stores and stealing every code in an attempt to auction them online.

"On the ground reporting from Walmart on the Jack Links beef jerky double XP codes for Modern Warfare 2 being stolen from every store I can find," tweeted Modern Warzone.

"If you want to buy Jack Links for 2X XP make sure you buy a bag that hasn’t had its code stolen."

To ensure your pack has a code, double-check that a small little booklet is attached to the front of your pack covering up the black and white logo. If it's not there, your code has already been removed. (If that has happened, you may try contacting Jack Links' customer service and - providing you have proof of purchase - they may be able to issue a new one).

"In a post-Warzone world, the mainline Call of Duty games have felt directionless," we said in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review (opens in new tab). "It's as if they struggled to reckon with the standard set by Modern Warfare, and with a battle royale that thrived in the years it was allowed to build upon those foundations.

"Modern Warfare 2 is both the natural evolution of where Infinity Ward left off in 2019, and a fantastic starting point for Warzone 2. Admittedly, the faster, more unflinching approach to firefights won't be for everybody, but it's a hell of a time if you can lock in with its rhythm."

It's not been a particularly smooth launch, though. There's been a flurry of issues Modern Warfare 2 has experienced since launch, including a bug that forced Infinity Ward to disable Modern Warfare 2's attachment tuning (opens in new tab) after players began reporting crashes. It took until November 4 to be brought back online.

Infinity Ward also recently disabled its ping system (opens in new tab) after complaints about a "wallhack" bug began to surface. While there's been no formal word from Infinity Ward or any updates posted on the Modern Warfare 2 social media channels, players noticed that the ping system had stopped working just a few hours after the game launched.

Most recently, IW confirmed it was giving bonus XP tokens to "all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition" after "confusion" arose about an in-game store exclusive reward (opens in new tab).