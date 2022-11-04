Double XP for all Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition buyers, Activision confirms

Activision has announced that everyone who bought or buys Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition will get 10 hours of double XP after "confusion" over who was eligible for the freebies.

The problem came when Activision told everyone who bought the special edition of the game that they would also get 10 hours of Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens. But what everyone managed to miss was the fine print that said they would only get them if they bought the game via the Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard games.

The vast majority of players appeared to have missed that, which obviously led to significant disappointment. Now, Activision has announced that it's making good on its promise — no matter how people bought that Vault Edition.

"We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game store exclusive reward for the Vault Edition," a post to Twitter (opens in new tab) started out. It went on to say that Activision has "decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon tokens."

Those who have not yet received their tokens can expect them to arrive over the next couple of days, we're told.

This is, of course, the right decision and it's a statement that's been well-received on Twitter. The Vault Edition sells for $100, so the least you can expect is some free XP for your troubles.

