Modern Warfare 2 dev disables attachment tuning "until further notice" to investigate crashes

Infinity Ward has disabled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's attachment tuning "until further notice" after players began reporting crashes.

In an update on its social media pages, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) developer confirmed that whilst, as yet, there's no fix on the horizon, it was taking the tuning system offline "to investigate crashes for users with five attachments tuned".

"We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned," Infinite Ward said in the brief statement.

"If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout."

Consequently, Infinity Ward advises players to unequip tuned attachments for now. As always, we'll let you know as and when this changes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward also recently disabled its ping system (opens in new tab) after complaints about a "wallhack" bug began to surface. While there's been no formal word from Infinity Ward or any updates posted on the Modern Warfare 2 social media channels, players noticed that the ping system had stopped working just a few hours after the game launched.

"The Modern Warfare 2 campaign doesn't offer anything you haven't seen from Call of Duty before, nor is it able to quite reach the heights of its namesake, but it was never going to and that's okay," we said in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review (opens in new tab)-in-progress.

"Times have changed, and the FPS market is decidedly different in 2022 than it was in 2009. Like the Modern Warfare reimagining before it, Infinity Ward has used the past as a point-of-reference rather than a blueprint, and the resulting experience is thrilling from start to finish."

