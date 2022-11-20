Warzone 2 players are being frozen out unless they buy Modern Warfare 2

Unhappy Warzone 2.0 players are reporting that the free-to-play battle royale is locking them out of the game because they don't own Modern Warfare 2.

That's according to players on the shooter's Reddit page (opens in new tab), who are reporting that after a handful of Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) games - and sometimes even when they do indeed own the premium shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), apparently - the game locks them out by displaying a pop up that instructs players that they need to "purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything".

"Since yesterday, I played probably around six Warzone 2.0 matches with no problem," u/Unf0cused (opens in new tab) wrote on Reddit (thanks, NME (opens in new tab)).

"Now when I try to play it, when I click 'Battle Royale Solos' I get the 'Purchase Modern Warfare II to have access to everything' window (I've also tried the other BR variants with the same result).

"I've restarted the game and my PC, but that didn't help. Anyone else getting this now and/or knows of a fix?"

Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play and, in theory at least, a different game, so players shouldn't require Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) to access Warzone 2. Hundreds have now upvoted the post, however, with many commenting that they too are experiencing the same issue.

"I'm soo mad. This SUCKS," said one commenter (opens in new tab), whilst another added (opens in new tab): "Do not even think about giving them your money at this point."

At the time of writing, the issue has not been publicly acknowledged by developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software.

Warzone 2 officially launched earlier this week but its Steam page is already inundated with negative reviews (opens in new tab) and currently boasts a 'Mostly Negative' rating from over 8,000+ reviews - less than 3,000 of those who have left a review had something positive to say.

As Hope summarized for us earlier this week, some of the top negative reviews include complaints about the game's nickname system, its complicated menus, lagging, crashes, and numerous bugs.

"Warzone 2 makes a good first impression," we said in GameRadar+'s Warzone 2 review-in-progress (opens in new tab). "While it shares some similarities with its predecessor, Infinity Ward has delivered a more tactical battle royale that smartly subverts expectations."