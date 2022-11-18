Despite having loads of players, Warzone 2 has 'mostly negative' reviews on Steam

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 isn't performing too well on Steam, with more negative reviews than positive despite the battle royale's massive launch.

Warzone 2 officially launched earlier this week but its Steam page is already inundated with negative reviews. According to SteamDB (opens in new tab), Warzone currently has 'Mostly Negative' rating, with just 38% of its 5,000+ reviews giving it a positive rating.

Most of the negative reviews cite problems players are having with the game. For example, some of the top negative reviews include complaints about the game's nickname system, its complicated menus, lagging, crashes, and bugs. The most surprising thing to come out of these reviews is the fact that several players are reportedly being asked to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after just one match in Warzone 2.

If true, this is a pretty unexpected move from Activision, considering Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play and so shouldn't require Modern Warfare 2 to play . As for the other issues being reported by players, it hopefully shouldn't take much for developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software to implement some kind of patch to fix these hiccups.

It's disappointing to see so many players having difficulties with Warzone 2, especially since so many of the same people said heartfelt goodbyes to Warzone ahead of Warzone 2's launch and will probably now return to it until things get fixed. The original Warzone won't even be the same for much longer as it will soon relaunch as Warzone Caldera in two weeks' time.