As Warzone 2 arrives, players are saying goodbye to the original

Ahead of Warzone 2 's launch later today, devoted players are bidding farewell to the current version of the Call of Duty multiplayer mode.

Just in case you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, today's the day that Warzone 2 officially launches following Modern Warfare 2 last month. If you're wondering when exactly you'll be able to jump in, the Warzone release time is set for 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT on November 16. So we really don't have to wait too long now.

For some players though, their time with the original Warzone has come to an end all too soon. Several fans have taken to Reddit to say goodbye to the game they've sunk so many hours into. For example, this player (opens in new tab) has documented the exact moment that they achieved their 5,000th kill in Warzone, and it happened just a day before Warzone 2 launches.

As expected, there's also been several memes about the switch including this one (opens in new tab) that sees Woody and the rest of the Toy Story 3 cast act out the iconic "so long partner" scene but instead of Andy driving away, it's the first Warzone speeding off into the distance.

There's also this meme (opens in new tab) that has one player praising and also poking fun at some of Warzone's maps. The post reads: "Caldera wasn’t just my cup of tea…" along with a series of screenshots of Warzone's maps, with Caldera being the only one out of the four to not get an F to pay respects.

It isn't just Reddit where players are sharing their condolences though. Over on Twitter (opens in new tab) it's a similar story with players sharing several of their best memories with the Call of Duty game, some of which are actually quite heartfelt surprisingly - considering the fact Warzone isn't even going anywhere.

To clear things up, will Warzone 2 replace Warzone ? The short answer is no. Once Warzone 2 launches later today, players will have the choice between the two battle royales although it's important to note that if you jump into the sequel today, you will have to start from scratch as your progress won't transfer over from the previous installment.

You also don't need to be worried about whether you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 as the new version is completely free-to-play, no prior purchase is necessary.