Warzone 2 release time explained

Want to know what time Warzone 2 goes live? Well, you've certainly come to the right place.

While the Call of Duty game accompanying the battle royale mode – Modern Warfare 2 – has already launched, Infinity Ward has had something of a grace period to let everything settle. The campaign and multiplayer have been available to play since October 28, though we've had to wait on Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

That grace period is ending, so you'll be free to drop into Al-Mazrah with the squad soon enough. To that end, here's when Warzone 2 releases.

Warzone 2 release time

Infinity Ward confirms in a blog post (opens in new tab) that Warzone 2 releases at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on November 16. That’s the same time Modern Warefare 2 Season 1 goes live, so you’ll have plenty to keep you busy soon enough.

If you want to play the new battle royale mode as soon as it goes live, the good news is that the Warzone 2 preload is already live. Regardless of whether you play on a PC or console, you can line up your download to ensure you’re good to go as soon as the release time hits.

Mind you, the preloads have been a tad confusing for players thus far. Do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2? No. Do you need to install the MW2 launcher to access the new battle royale mode, though? Yes. It appears to be a bit of a faff as it differs depending on your system, but we’ve broken that down for you at the link.

Also, as we’ve previously explained, Warzone 2 is launching as a separate experience from its predecessor, so you have nothing to worry about if you’re not ready to make the jump just yet.

