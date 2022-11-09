Warzone Caldera will relaunch two weeks after Warzone 2

The original Warzone is going down for 12 days after the launch of its follow-up, before being reborn as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

Warzone 1 will go down on November 16 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT as part of what Activision Blizzard describes as an "intermission" in its official blog post (opens in new tab). 12 days later, following launch support for Warzone 2 and a holiday break for the developers, the original version of the battle royale will return on November 28 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT.

As of the November 28 relaunch, the game will be known as Warzone Caldera. There you'll be able to jump into standard battle royale playlists. Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will not be present in Warzone Caldera, but Activision says "exciting developments" for smaller battle royale maps in Warzone 2 are coming in future seasons.

You'll continue to have access to content and progression from Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard in Warzone Caldera. There will be no in-game store, but COD Points will be transferable between games. 2XP and 2WXP tokens, however, will not.

Activision answered the question 'will Warzone 2 replace Warzone when it releases' some time ago, but today's announcement provides much more clarity on what the relaunch will actually look like - including the new title.

