Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets two remade classic maps with Season One

By Hirun Cryer
published

There's also four new weapons and six new Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
New details of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's debut Season One have just been revealed, including new maps, weapons, Operators, and more.

Infinity Ward offers details on all the content debuting in Modern Warfare 2's new season. Chiefly, Shoot House and Shipment, two classic maps from Call of Duty's extensive portfolio, will make a grand return as hectic, action-packed maps.

As with every new season, there's a new Battle Pass. There's a twist this time, though - you can select the order in which you unlock both free and paid-for items, meaning if you're not willing to shell out the money for the Battle Pass, you can unlock all the free items as soon as possible.

Next, four new weapons are arriving in Modern Warfare Season One and six more Operators. 

Multiplayer is also getting bolstered in the form of Call of Duty League Moshpit mode, where you can practice on maps with the corresponding Ranked rulesets before the Ranked mode eventually launches later on in a future Season.

Finally, Raid Episode One makes a big splash in Season One, continuing the story of Modern Warfare 2. This new in-game mission is said to be a "daunting" challenge, so even if you're a Call of Duty veteran at this point, you might want to use the time between now and the Raid launching to hone your skills.

