Warzone 2 players can't invite friends, but there's an easy workaround

A swathe of Warzone 2 players can't invite their friends to play together, and while the devs are working on a fix, there's an easy workaround in the meantime if you're affected.

The issue has Warzone 2 (and Modern Warfare 2) players getting booted straight back to the main menu after they click the social button, and then finding themselves completely locked out of social features. The devs have the social tab issue tracked as a known issue on their Trello board (opens in new tab), so they're aware of the problem and looking for a proper fix.

In the meantime, you can invite friends to a party through the channels option. Just hit the headphones icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, pick the 'invite to channel' option, and you should be able to bring in your friends as normal to start a de facto party.

Netoxicky's Reddit post (opens in new tab) on the fix has garnered lots of thankful messages from affected players, and our friends at PC Gamer (opens in new tab) have had great success with the workaround, too. Fingers crossed that the official fix won't be too long in coming.

Warzone 2 has had some sporadic server troubles on launch day, but nothing particularly widespread - a minor miracle when it comes to online game launches. A good thing, too, since players are having to say goodbye to the original Warzone for now, as it's disappearing for a few weeks before being reborn as Warzone Caldera.

