How to watch Marvel What If...? and stream the animated series for less

The MCU is diving headfirst into the multiverse over the next few years, so it's a good idea to watch Marvel What If...? this week if you want to see what's next for the franchise. New episodes drop each Wednesday for anyone with a Disney Plus membership, so keeping a monthly subscription for three months will let you stream Marvel What If...? from start to finish. (There are nine episodes in total, and the finale airs this October 6.)
With that in mind, are there any discounts to let you watch Marvel What If...? for less? Now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, the cheapest way to get the show would be via a standard monthly Disney Plus subscription for $7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada or Australia. However, this isn't necessarily the best-value method. Indeed, that honor goes to a three-for-the-price-of-two bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month.
Built around alternate universes, this animated series lays the groundwork for next year's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and many future MCU stories. Namely, it flips classic plots on their head. What if Agent Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T'Challa was abducted by aliens instead of Peter Quill? What if zombies overran the Marvel universe? As we mentioned in our review, it's a fun idea with endless possibilities. And because these worlds are canonical additions to the MCU, characters from the show might appear in live-action movies down the line.
