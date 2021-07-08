Watch Monsters at Work online right now - here's how to stream the animated sequel

With all the buzz surrounding Black Widow on Disney Plus, it may be a surprise to hear that you can watch Monsters at Work online right now. A sequel to the original Monsters Inc movie, this TV show is currently available for anyone with a Disney Plus subscription. Anyone that's signed up can stream Monsters at Work episodes now.

Want to get the best deal and watch Monsters at Work online for less? Because the Disney Plus free trial doesn't exist anymore, your cheapest option would be getting a single month of the streaming service and cancelling before you're charged for the following one (there's no cancellation fee to worry about). Although you'll only be able to stream part of the series thanks to new episodes dropping each week, that should give you enough time to figure out whether you want to continue - and all without breaking the bank. A standard Disney Plus membership sets you back $7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, or $11.99 in Australia and Canada, after all, so this isn't too costly an experiment.

It's certainly worth a look. Set immediately after 2001's Monsters Inc. where the company pivoted from scream to laugh energy, the series follows brand-new employee Tylor (Ben Feldman) as he turns up for his first day as a Scarer - a job that no longer exists. It also sees the return of Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), now forced to run all of Monsters Inc. It's sweet and has a lot of promise.

Watch Monsters at Work online - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

The first few episodes of Monsters at Work are now available on Disney Plus (with new ones dropping every week), and the show is exclusive to the streaming service. The cheapest way of getting in on the action is a standard membership for $7.99 per month, but the best-value offer gets you a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads. It's comfortably one of the best Disney Plus bundles we've seen.

Watch Monsters at Work online - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

If you fancy watching Monsters at Work in Canada, you'll have to grab a Disney Plus membership - the series is exclusive to the streaming platform. The cheapest current deal would be the normal monthly subscription, and this gives you access to everything on the service in 4K wherever possible.

Watch Monsters at Work online - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

If you're looking to stream Monsters at Work, you'll need a Disney Plus membership - the TV show cannot be found anywhere else. A month's sub is the cheapest option available to you at the time of writing, and two episodes are currently on offer (new instalments will arrive each week).

Watch Monsters at Work online - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can now watch Monsters at Work online via - you've guessed it - Disney Plus. The movie is now available to stream as often as you'd like if you're a member for $11.99 per month or $12.99p/m in New Zealand.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to watch Monsters at Work on it - and if not, the show will probably appear soon. Don't have Disney Plus in your region? Don't worry, the House of Mouse has promised that it'll be arriving across the globe over the next year or so.

