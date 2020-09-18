Fortnite Wolverine challenges: How to unlock the Wolverine outfit and all other rewards

The Fortnite Wolverine challenges unlock the Wolverine outfit and have their own subsection within the battle pass, so you know our old pal Logan is something special. Much like the regular Fortnite challenges, we get a new task for Wolverine every week and completing them unlocks new items themed around him – though most players will be focused on adding the Wolverine outfit to their locker so they can enter Fortnite matches as Weapon X himself. As always, some of these tasks are trickier than others, so if you're ready to slash you way through the Fortnite Wolverine challenges then let us be your guide.

Fortnite cars | Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard | Fortnite Ant Manor | Fortnite Colored Steel Bridges | Fortnite Panther's Prowl | Fortnite Gatherers | Fortnite The Collection | Fortnite Mjolnir | Fortnite Bifrost marks | Fortnite Jennifer Walters' office | Fortnite Sapling Groot | Fortnite Weather Station

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 1

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 1: Investigate mysterious claw marks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Berserker Barrage! spray

To get started on these challenges, you need to investigate three mysterious Fortnite Wolverine claw marks that were presumably hewn with adamantium blades. These markings are all found around Weeping Woods, and our separate guide has their exact locations.

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 2

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 2: Find the Loading Screen picture at a Quinjet Patrol Site

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Adamantium Slash loading screen

To track down this missing loading screen picture, you need to visit one of the Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites – you can spot them by the rising blue smoke, and they also appear as icons on your map. When you arrive, fight off the Stark Robots then head inside the Quinjet itself, where you can interact with the loading screen picture displayed on the monitor to collect it.

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 3

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 3: Find Wolverine's Trophy in Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Wolverine's Trophy back bling

This challenge already reveals the location of Fortnite Wolverine's trophy to an extent, so we know it's somewhere in Dirty Docks. However, its precise whereabouts are well disguised as it's actually inside a crate, so check out our separate guide to find exactly where it's hiding.

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 4

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 4: Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Ferocious wrap

You'll find the Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard in the hills between Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake, with the giant robots being hard to miss once you're in this area. When you jump on the glowing pad attached to a Sentinel Hand you'll be launched into the air, and helpfully all these pads line up so one you bounce off the first one you can just sit back and enjoy the ride. You also only have to avoid the ground when launching off the Sentinel Hands, so you can happily walk up and don't need to land on them from the battle bus before doing anything else.

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 5

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: The MCG (Wolverine Vol.2 #145) glider style

Challenge unlocks on September 24

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 6

Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Week 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Wolverine outfit

Challenge unlocks on October 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Weapon X emoticon

Challenge unlocks on October 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Wolverine banner

Challenge unlocks on October 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Snikt! built-in emote

Challenge unlocks on October 1

Also unlocks Fortnite Awakening challenges for Wolverine, which replaces your harvesting tool with Wolverine's claws once completed.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack