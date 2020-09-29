Fortnite Whiplash locations: How to reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark

If you're looking for a Fortnite Whiplash location, then it's likely that you've added Tony Stark to your roster and are trying to reach 88 as part of his Fortnite Awakening challenges. This speed test is the first of these Iron Man tasks in game and asks you try and achieve the following:

Stage 1 of 3 - Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark

If you didn't know already, the Fortnite Whiplash is one of the Fortnite cars and can be identified by its sporty looks. It's also the only road vehicle with a built-in boost, which is particularly handy for this challenge as speed is the key. Once you've located the correct set of wheels in Fortnite, you'll need to accelerate while avoiding obstacles until the speedometer in the corner of the screen hits 88. The main difficulty here is finding a Fortnite Whiplash location to get started, which is why we're here to highlight several places where they're parked.

Fortnite Whiplash locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked a couple of Fortnite Whiplash locations on the map above – please note that this is far from an exhaustive list, but rather a suggestion of a couple of places to visit if you haven't come across one during regular gameplay. As pictured at the top of this article, there are several Fortnite Whiplash vehicles with Iron Man branding parked around the Stark Industries named location. You'll find one on the roundabout by the front entrance to the main building, another on top of the parking garage on the east side, and several more inside the manufacturing area on the ground floor to the west side.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another more isolated Fortnite Whiplash location can be found over on the west side of the island, parked near the Fortnite gas pumps at the west end of Sweaty Sands. This location benefits from not having to deal with any Stark Robots patrolling the area, and is also attached to a long straight road which makes reaching a speed of 88 a lot easier.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Wherever you find your Fortnite Whiplash, line yourself up with a decent stretch of clear space ahead then put the pedal to the metal. You should be able to get close to a speed of 88 with just the acceleration, then hold that boost button to push you the rest of the way to your target. As long as you're playing as Tony Stark, you'll complete this challenge when that dial hits 88 and can take one step closer to unlocking the Suit Up built-in emote.

