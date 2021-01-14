Fortnite Week 7 quests: How to defeat all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 7

If you're taking on the Fortnite Week 7 quests, then you'll see that they're mainly focused on that delicious / suspicious blue Slurp, and more broadly on shields in general. However, to tick off all these entries in the Fortnite quests you'll also have to visit several shacks around the Slurpy Swamp within a single match, and collect a selection of reading material that has been strewn over the Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands areas of Fortnite. If any of these challenges are causing problems for you then read on, as we've got the lowdown on beating every one of the Fortnite Week 7 quests.

Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Week 7 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3)

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

Consume Shield Potions (3)

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Eliminations with Zero Shield (1)

Should you find yourself running up against a roadblock with these tasks, here are some pointers for the complete set of Fortnite Week 7 quests in Season 5:

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match

There are a number of Fortnite Houses in Slurpy Swamp, though they're not much more than shacks really, and we've got all their locations to help you visit three in a match.

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands

Helpfully when it comes to collecting Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands, there are five of them at each named location so you have a choice of where to take on this quest, and we can show you where all the publications are hiding in our separate guide.

Destroy Slurp Barrels

You'll find Slurp Barrels in various locations around the island, though they're concentrated around the Slurpy Swamp factory and the nearby shacks, so it shouldn't take long to find ten of them to destroy in that area.

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp

Naturally the main place to find chests in Slurpy Swamp is inside the main factory building, but don't overlook the warehouses to the west and, once again, the shacks dotted around the swamp.

Consume Shield Potions

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match

Eliminations with Zero Shield

These are all pretty basic assignments which should come naturally during regular gameplay – if you're having trouble with eliminations then a quick Team Rumble match should sort you out.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack