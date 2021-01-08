Fortnite Week 4 quests: How to wrap up all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 4

If you're checking out the Fortnite Week 4 quests, you'll probably have noticed things are reasonably straightforward for this week, with most of the tasks involving hitting things with your pickaxe or eliminating an opponent under some specific conditions. Of course, we couldn't have a set of Fortnite quests without a bit of a challenge, so you'll also need to track down some locations for our vegetable friend Tomatohead. If you're ready to ketchup (sorry not sorry) on the assignments dished out in Fortnite then we're here to assist, so read on for everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 4 quests.

Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Week 4 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 2 - Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)

* Stage 2 of 2 - Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)





Stage 1 of 3 - Eliminations within 5m (1)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Eliminations while below 50 health (1)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Eliminations at full health and shields (1)





Stage 1 of 2 - Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm (1)

* Stage 2 of 2 - Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck (2)

If you're in need of extra pointers to get through things, here's some help with the complete set of Fortnite Week 4 quests in Season 5:

Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe

Damage opponents with a pickaxe

Although you can attempt these pickaxe quests in any mode, it's easiest to go for them in Team Rumble due to your instant respawning. Hack down any structures you see, especially those you're confident an enemy has built, then start taking swings at your opponents.

Eliminations within 5m

Eliminations while below 50 health

Eliminations at full health and shields

Again, it's best to take on this group of quests in Team Rumble, so you can have multiple attempts in the same match. For an elimination within 5m you just need to get up close and personal with an opponent, while eliminations below 50 health and at full health and shields require you to reach the appropriate condition before taking someone out. If it's proving difficult, try getting in the required state then using a sniper rifle from the edge of the storm circle to eliminate an enemy from a safe distance.

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

For this two-stage quest, you first need to collect one of the three tomato baskets, then ignite and dance at either of the Tomato Shrines at opposite ends of the island – our separate guide has all the Fortnite tomato basket and Tomato Shrine locations you need for this.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack