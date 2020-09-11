Fortnite Vases locations: Where to emote as Jennifer Walters after smashing vases

If you want to beat all of the challenges associated with Jennifer Walters, then you'll need to find some Fortnite vases to smash up and unlock her built-in emote. If you've reached this point in the Fortnite Awakening challenges then you'll already have visited the Fortnite Jennifer Walters office and eliminated some of Doctor Doom's henchmen, which will just leave you with this final hurdle to clear:

Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Jennifer Walters after smashing Vases

We're all aware of how to smash things with our harvesting tools by now, but you'll need to head to one of the specific Fortnite vases locations to find the right targets for this assignment. Helpfully there's a couple of areas full of these flower holders and they're very close to each other in Fortnite, however they're off the beaten track so you might not have seen them yet. That's where we come in, so let us point you to the best places to track down some Fortnite vases.

Fortnite Vases locations

You'll find Fortnite vases in a couple of different places, though handily both of them are at Fortnite Camp Cod. If you haven't been there before, it's the small separate peninsula found off the southeast coast of the main island.

When you arrive at Camp Cod in search of Fortnite vases, look for this house in the southwest corner of the area. It's easy to spot as it's the only dwelling on this outcrop, and has a large marble statue of a lion (or should that be guard 'dog') outside the front door.

Head inside this house and on the ground floor you'll find a large collection of Fortnite vases, just ready and waiting for you to pummel them. If you arrive here and find that somehow another player has already cleared them all out, don't worry as there is another Fortnite vases location nearby.

Over to the northeast side of Camp Cod there's a training area set up with lots of targets around, and dotted between them you'll find another supply of Fortnite vases. Wherever you encounter them, smash one of the vases and then emote as Jennifer Walters to reveal the She-Hulk built-in emote for that character. This will complete the challenge and unlock the Gamma Overload emote, which will subsequently be available as an additional action you can trigger whenever you play as Jennifer Walters.

