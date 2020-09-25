Fortnite Trask Transport Truck location: Where to locate a Trask Transport Truck for Wolverine

Finding a Fortnite Trask Transport Truck location is one step to take if you're working through the Wolverine to do list, to clearing it from the Fortnite Wolverine challenges. It'll add the Wolverine Vol.2 #145 style option to your fancy MCG glider. This particular vehicle is a recent addition to the map, so depending on how throughly you've been exploring Fortnite it may not have appeared on your radar yet, especially as it's tucked away towards the fringes of the battle royale area. Don't worry though as we're here to guide you to exactly the right spot, so follow our lead and you'll soon be arriving at the Fortnite Trask Transport Truck location.

Fortnite Trask Transport Truck location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Trask Transport Truck location is one of several Marvel-themed landmarks that were carved from their original surroundings, before being teleported onto the island. You'll find it towards the northwest corner of the map, beyond Doom's Domain and close to Lockie's Lighthouse in grid C1.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Approach this area and you'll see a short section of road surrounded by trees, and parked up in the middle of it is the Fortnite Trask Transport Truck. All you need to do is get close enough to it to trigger the challenge complete notification, and you'll have another of Wolverine's tasks in the bag. There are several chests along the roadside that you can raid while you're here, and quite possibly a Mudflap truck you can drive away in as well.

