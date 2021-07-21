Fortnite parenting books locations - where to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row

Fortnite parenting books will help get you up to speed on your guardian duties, so it's time to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. There's plenty of reading material to get through, as for this legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 7 quests you're looking for stacks of four books rather than the usual solitary tome that previous challenges have featured. From the description you know which points of interest to visit in Fortnite, but that still leaves you with a pretty wide area to search, so let us narrow things down for you with all of the Fortnite parenting books locations from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row.

Fortnite parenting books locations from Holly Hatchery

There are four Fortnite Parenting Books locations from Holly Hatchery, though along with the alien biomes appearing there you may have Fortnite alien parasites and Fortnite Trespassers to deal with as well, so be prepared for action if you head here. They're situated in these areas:

In the northwest house, by the bookcase near the front door In the garage of the northeast house, behind the refrigerator In the southeast house, by the bookcase at the bottom of the stairs In the house next to the Garden Center, by the bookcase in the dining area

Fortnite parenting books locations from Retail Row

There are another four Fortnite Parenting Books locations from Retail Row, and things are currently a lot less hectic there if you're looking for a slightly easier route to clear this quest. You'll find them in the following places:

In the northwest house, in the middle of the living room floor Within the fenced area to the northwest with a dumpster inside In the south house, behind the sofa facing the television In McGuffin's book store, on the floor by the counter

